How to avoid scammers in the cryptocurrency space
Below are different ways of identifying scammers
- The promise of making quick money- Scammers will entice you to ‘invest’ a certain amount of money to be making a huge chunk of it every day, week or month.
- New traders without verifications- They create new accounts and take advantage of the one trade allowed before having to verify your identification to take advantage of unsuspecting traders.
- Paying to join a ‘mining network’- You have probably already seen people put out adverts where you are asked to contribute a certain amount to join their mining network and make amount X daily, weekly or monthly.
- Sending you links (malware) to help them recover ‘locked assets’- Scammers often send you links and malwares that they use to try get a backdoor entry into your wallet especially if you do not have a double step verification.
- Fake bitcoin exchanges- These are platforms that purport to be crypto exchange platforms but in real sense are not, it is always advisable to use trusted wallets and platforms
Doing your own research and knowing why you are venturing into cryptocurrencies goes a long way in helping you avoid being scammed. For newbies, I would advise you do your own research before venturing into crypto. Treat them as an alternative currency at the beginning and build from there.
