Survey: Kenyans fear State not doing enough to curb pandemic

President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past press briefing on the state of coronavirus. [File, Standard]

Only 33 per cent of Kenyans are confident of what the government is doing to slow the spread of coronavirus.According to a new research by Geopoll, 77 per cent of Kenyans still believe they are at risk of exposure, same as Zambians and Nigerians. However, over 97 per cent of Kenyans say they have taken preventative measures such as improving their hygiene while 63 per cent are in self-quarantine. The survey was on the impact that the precautionary measures taken by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus has had. Across Africa, 63 per cent of the respondents felt they were at risk of contracting the virus. “More than two-thirds of over 4,500 Africans reached by GeoPoll across 12 nations have reported they are self-quarantining to prevent the risks and spread of coronavirus,” noted the study in part. The survey shows that populations across Africa are worried about food and their economies to almost as great a degree as they are worried about the global pandemic. Most respondents reported shopping for food less often, while just 20 per cent reported that all food markets around them are operational. More than 85 per cent of respondents in the DRC, Rwanda and Kenya have been worried in the last seven days that they would not have enough to eat. “A health crisis such as coronavirus hitting vulnerable populations can have devastating effects on development, food supplies and resources,” said GeoPoll Chief Executive Nicholas Becker.

While 63 per cent of Africans believe they are at risk of contracting the virus, Rwandans are at the lowest risk, at 37 per cent, where 90 per cent have self-quarantined.

