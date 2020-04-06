M-pesa platform management relocated to Kenya
Michael Joseph, outgoing Safaricom CEO says: "For Safaricom, we're excited that the management, support and development of the M-PESA platform has now been relocated to Kenya, where the journey to transform the world of mobile payments began 13 years ago. This new partnership with Vodacom will allow us to consolidate our platform development, synchronise more closely our product roadmaps, and improve our operational capabilities into a single, fully converged Centre of Excellence." Nick Read, Vodafone Group's CEO, said: "With the rapid increase in smartphone penetration, the evolution into financial services and the potential for geographical expansion, we believe the next step in M-PESA's African growth will be more effectively overseen by Vodacom and Safaricom." M-PESA has 40 million users and processes over a billion transactions every month. M-PESA is operational in Kenya, Tanzania, Lesotho, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Mozambique and Egypt.
