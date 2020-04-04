Crisis for Airlines as travelers demand refunds for cancelled tickets

Travel agents are calling on airlines to refund millions of shillings in cancelled bookings in a move likely to worsen the airlines’ cash flows. This comes amid measures by countries around the world to restrict movement within and across their borders to stop the spread of the Covid-19.The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) has written to the International Air Travel Association (IATA) asking the association to compel airlines to fast-track refunds. KATA Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mucuha said 15 airlines operating in the country have been reluctant to process the refunds and instead opting to issue vouchers for future tickets. “Customers are demanding full refunds in cash and they have no immediate travel plans,” said Ms Mucuha.

