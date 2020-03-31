New KCC to increase milk supply

Dr. Ignatius Kahiu Chairman New Kenya Co-operative Cremeries Kenya's leading milk processor and marketer New KCC has partnered with finish firm Valio Dairy Limited and Tetra Pak to launch the first 100% lactose free milk in the Country.

New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) factory in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, is set to establish a new line to make condensed milk that will be supplied to security forces.The establishment’s chairperson Ignatius Kahiu said the initiative follows a presidential directive to revive the facility. Introduction of condensed milk, a value added product, Mr Kahiu said, would see farmers in the region supply more milk to the plant, stemming oversupply. “This is part of the modernisation programme funded by the government so as to uptake the excess milk from farmers,” said Kahiu. Early this year he issued a directive for allocation of Sh500 million to the New KCC for the conversion of excess milk from farmers into powder.

Kahiu said the Kiganjo branch was initially set up as a milk powder processing unit, adding that value addition would create more jobs. He added that they would also introduce processing of camel milk, noting the perceived medicinal value of the commodity has raised its demand.

