Schools shut down signals e learning in Kenya

As schools remain closed over the coronavirus pandemic, technology provides an alternative for pupils to continue learning.

Publishers and tech firms are pushing various learning platforms to enable learners remotely to catch up with others.

MwalimuPlus, an intelligent e-Tutor that provides personalised learning support to primary school children on Monday said it will now offer a 50 percent discount for all pupils in grade 3, 5, 7 and 8 pay 50 percent to access, study and revise via the app for the next 6 months.

MwalimuPlus says it has taken these measures to ensure all parents and primary-going children will be able to continue with their studies by accessing the app at the most affordable cost during the shutdown period.

The government announced that all school is closed until further notice to curb the global crisis caused by the spread of the Covid-19 virus globally.

According to the CEO of MwalimuPlus, the mode of learning through this app is unique and offers learners more than just basic studying. “The system evaluates learners’ knowledge then proceeds to select suitable learning tasks for them. The platform interactively guides the learners to master the concepts under study. Parents and teachers are provided with reports that enable them to monitor their child’s progress”. Said Mohamoud Ali, CEO MwalimuPlus.

“It identifies and corrects areas of weakness by providing more problems to be solved until the required competency is achieved,” added Mohamoud.

MwalimuPlus launched in 2017 is an initiative that aims at ensuring children can learn and study no matter their geographical areas. The app has so far benefited dozens of pupils in far to reach areas as part of the MwalimuPlus CSR to vulnerable areas.

“We have recently loaded the new Curriculum-CBC mathematics units for grade 1-4 and we are working to load all other units. As you know we have hundreds of children whose learning is usually interrupted by either political or ethic crisis regular and this app has been of support to them and their parents to keep up with schooling. We believe that the learnings via the app will cushion the halted schooling by the Covid-19 crisis”, said CEO, MwalimuPlus.

Since the abrupt closure of schools by the state, publishers have resorted to technology to promote online learning.

The trend is expected to pick up in the coming years following approval of an agreement between Telkom Kenya and Google to offer internet to rural parts of the country.

“Going forward the Google Loon balloons will hover on Kenya’s airspace to provide faster internet, the initiative will help learners access digital learning materials and those working from home to go about their work with fewer difficulties,” said President Uhuru when announcing the approval of Google Loon balloon internet.

The loon balloons will fly over Kenyan airspace in an agreement signed between the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) with Google Loon. The balloons, which will hover well above Kenya’s commercial airspace, carry 4G base stations and have the capacity to provide wider signal coverage.

Other providers championing remote learning includes publishers such as Longhorn.

The regional publisher availed its online curriculum platform to support continued learning, following the nationwide shutdown of schools.

The free access will help learners to continue with their studies for the period schools will remain closed.

“Learners with both smartphones and feature phones will access the learning materials either on the internet or by dialing our USSD code *864#,” said the Longhorn CEO Maxwell Wahome.

