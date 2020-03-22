New body to champion interests of aviation training institutions
SEE ALSO :Boeing suspends production of 737 MAX jetlinerThe formation also comes in the wake of recent protest against Kenya Airways from sending pilots abroad for training. Activist Okiyah Omtatah moved to court two weeks ago to block KQ from sending trainee pilots to South Africa under its Ab Initio Pilot Trainee Program. Those nominated to the AATO council included representatives from flying schools and non-flying institutions but with a stake in the sector.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Those elected included Captain Joseph Ririani of the Kenya School of Flying, Dr Mugambi M'Nchebere of East Africa School of Aviation, Maj Hussein Amin of Ninety-Nine Flying School, Eng Samson Aketch of Skymax Aviation and Capt Njama of AeroSafe Africa
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.