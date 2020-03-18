KRA probes firms over Sh1.4b fraud
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Further analysis down the trail reveals serious abuse of the regimes to confer tax benefit through fraudulent means whereby different levels of suppliers claim either from individuals declaring sales or purchases or from suppliers not declaring their corresponding output,” said Mr Yego. He also said some individual taxpayers were allocated VAT obligations without their knowledge. Their PINs were then used to issue invoices and ETR receipts, claimed as purchases of the goods and services, but they fail to declare corresponding output. The tax implication of such a scenario is that it pushes the VAT obligation to the individual person whose PIN has been used without his consent, with the beneficiary of the scheme being the trader who seems compliant on the face of record. “KRA has commenced indepth investigation on identified taxpayers and appropriate administrative measures have been instituted to seal the loopholes exploited by these unscrupulous traders,” said the commissioner. The taxman said the identified companies and directors will be taken to court on various charges, including fraud and failure to pay taxes, once the Director of Public Prosecutions gives the nod.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.