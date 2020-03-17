Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic cuts 80% of flights, tells staff to take unpaid leave
"Our London Heathrow-Newark route will be permanently terminated with immediate effect." The eight weeks' unpaid leave will have the cost spread over six months' salary in a move that it claims will "drastically reduce costs without job losses". Other cost cutting measures included offering all staff a "one-time voluntary severance package".
Virgin has already asked for state aid in an effort to keep the business alive as travel bans and cancelled trips hit it hard. Britain's Government said it would discuss how to protect the industry from the coronavirus pandemic after easyJet on Monday joined Virgin Atlantic in calling for government help as people across the world stop travelling.
