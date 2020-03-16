Kenyan delegation on trade mission to Tanzania

A Kenyan delegation was on a trade mission to Tanzania. Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Dan Kazungu (pictured left) last week hosted a delegation from Nairobi on a trade mission to the country. The delegation was led by Kenya Export and Branding Agency Chief Executive Peter Biwott to hold talks with key Tanzanian trade and investment promotion bodies aimed at increasing bilateral trade between the two countries.

