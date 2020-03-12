Trader sues DCI for withholding Sh2 billion land title
After complying with all requirements, the title was transferred to their company's name. In 1997, they entered into a sale agreement with Kenya Re. However, before they completed the transactions, Ngengi Muigai, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta's cousin, claimed the two businessmen forged the title. Kamau and Kibe were arrested in March 2,000 and their ownership documents confiscated by the DCI. They were then charged on March 17, 2000 with obtaining money by false pretence after it was alleged they unlawfully obtained Sh550 million from Kenya Re by pretending they owned the land. Kamau and Kibe faced other charges of making a false document, forgery and obtaining registration of the land's title through pretence. They challenged the prosecution before the High Court where three judges ruled the prosecution was malicious and instituted the case in bad faith to deny the businessmen the legally acquired property. Then High Court Judges John Mwera, Kalpana Rawal and JK Mittey, on June 12, 2001, ruled that prosecuting the two based on complaints by Muigai was illegal, an abuse of the court process and harassment aimed at forcing them to surrender the title. Kamau, in his application, argued that despite the court order terminating the criminal case, the DCI has declined to release his title. "They insisted that they cannot release the title unless there is a court order directing them to do so. In any case, I cannot be prosecuted twice because the previous attempt to charge me was quashed by the High Court," he swore. Lawyer Julius Orenge said continued withholding of the title amounts to deprivation of property. He said the trader cannot develop or transfer the land without the title. He wants a court declaration that continued holding of the title by the DCI was illegal and order for its release.
