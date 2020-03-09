Farmers, staff storm NEMA offices over closure of Kibos Sugar Factory
SEE ALSO :Raw sewage sucks life from coast beachesCarrying placards, twigs and chanting anti-NEMA songs, they marched along Oginga Odinga Street, to Jomo Kenyatta Avenue before settling at the former Nyanza Provincial Headquarters which hosts County Governor, County Commissioner and County NEMA offices where they dropped petitions demanding for reopening of the factory. They claimed the closure of the factory was a blow to the livelihoods of at least 3 000-factory employees and over 10, 000 farmers who supply the factory with the cane. “Apart from these, there are several businesses such as transport, food, rental houses, suppliers and mama mbogas who also depend on the factory. Something must be done to save these people,” said Zedekiah Odhiambo, the chairman of Kisumu Sugar belt Cooperative Union.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Kibos Sugar Factory has been on NEMA radar for the last two years about pollution of the environment. Residents of Kibos area have held demonstrations before, demanding the closure of the factory, a situation which has made NEMA, County Department of Environment, Parliamentary Committees of Environment and Education as well as the Ministry of Environment make visits to the factory.
SEE ALSO :Man United pair told they can leave when January transfer window opensLast year, Kibos Sugar management threatened to fold their operations in the country and move to another country within the East African Region in what they termed as interference by the system in government, forcing Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyongó to intervene. Richard Korir, the County NEMA Environmental Inspector who received the petition said he would pass it to the right people who can consider the requests. “The closure order comes from the headquarters and I cannot address the matter. What I can do is escalate this to the right people who can respond on the requests in the petition,” said Korir.
