Kenya Railways to introduce hourly services on 4 city routes

Benjamin Njenga, a director in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development. [Antony Gitonga]

The government has acquired locomotive engines to operate on four routes in Nairobi to ease transport crisis.Under the new programme, Kenya Railways, will introduce hourly train services along the four routes. According to Benjamin Njenga, a director in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, the four engines have already been procured from Spain. He identified the routes that would benefit from the multi-million project as Ruiru, Embakasi, Athi River and Kikuyu to Nairobi.

SEE ALSO :2020 expectations in Nyanza

“We have over 200km of railway line in Nairobi which is not well utilised and the hourly commuter trains will come in handy," he said. Njenga at the same time said the affordable housing project was on course with 228 units ready in Park Road, Nairobi. He was optimistic that the government would meet its target of 500,000 affordable houses by 2022 as more Kenyans joined the programme.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

“Under the Parklands Road scheme, we are targeting 2,000 units whose construction is ongoing as demand for houses continues to rise,” he said. Njenga was addressing the press at a Naivasha resort after a meeting with World Bank, Japan government officials and representatives from eight counties.

SEE ALSO :Transport CS confirms Mainga as Railways MD

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.