Kenya Railways to introduce hourly services on 4 city routes
SEE ALSO :2020 expectations in Nyanza“We have over 200km of railway line in Nairobi which is not well utilised and the hourly commuter trains will come in handy," he said. Njenga at the same time said the affordable housing project was on course with 228 units ready in Park Road, Nairobi. He was optimistic that the government would meet its target of 500,000 affordable houses by 2022 as more Kenyans joined the programme.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Under the Parklands Road scheme, we are targeting 2,000 units whose construction is ongoing as demand for houses continues to rise,” he said. Njenga was addressing the press at a Naivasha resort after a meeting with World Bank, Japan government officials and representatives from eight counties.
SEE ALSO :Transport CS confirms Mainga as Railways MD
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.