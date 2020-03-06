PayTV customers to get discount

Nancy Matimu- Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya.

Pay television provider MultiChoice has announced new offers for its GOtv and DStv customers.DStv customers will get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost, while GOtv subscribers will get a discount on their package. The offer runs between March 1 and April 30. MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu said the campaign’s objective is to thank customers for their continuous support. “We understand that our viewers have experienced and enjoyed quality entertainment that sits on higher packages and there is an appetite to view more of the top-class content,” she said.

