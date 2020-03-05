African airlines face Sh4 trillion hit in 2020 from coronavirus
IATA forecast in December that African airlines would make a loss of around $200 million this year, similar to 2019. Tewolde GebreMariam, chief executive officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, said the virus had slashed passenger demand. Ethiopian Airlines has faced criticism online for not cancelling flights to China like neighbours Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper."The air travel demand for Ethiopian Airlines has declined by 20 per cent due to the corona," Tewolde told Reuters. "It is a big shock," he told the conference.
On Tuesday, Kenya halted direct flights from Italy's northern cities of Verona and Milan, which usually head to the Kenyan coast. Northern Italy has seen Europe's biggest cluster of coronavirus cases. Last month, Kenya Airways and RwandAir suspended all flights to and from China until further notice. The World Health Organization has advised countries against banning flights. Senegal confirmed a second case of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in sub-Saharan Africa to three.
