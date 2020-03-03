World Bank gives Sh1b for blue economy

Dr Kevit Desai, Principal Secretary for East African Community. [Duncan Ocholla/Standard]

The Government has received Sh1 billion from the World Bank to help harness and develop the blue economy, East African Community Principal Secretary Kevit Desai has disclosed.Dr Desai said the blue economy is getting a lot of attention because of increasing pressure on land resources that is leading investors to underutilised water resources. “People are starting to look towards the large portion of the earth surface that’s covered by water, which previously seemed inaccessible,” he told The Standard during a tour in Kisumu yesterday. The PS said the Government has embarked on strategies to build new technology that will help exploit Lake Victoria’s potential.

