MMUST union staff threaten to down their tools if demands not met

Non-academic staff of the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) have issued a one-week strike notice.The employees under the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) have, among other demands, called for the immediate appointment of a substantive vice chancellor and other top management office bearers. The university’s Kusu chapter Secretary General Ronald Wamalwa said they have five grievances they want addressed within seven days or they will paralyse operations. Speaking at the university graduation square, Mr Wamalwa said the issues include the VC’s appointment, renewal of medical cover for the staff, implementation of the university’s building bridges initiative recommendations, promotion of Kusu staff, and the immediate lifting of orders by management barring non-teaching staff from accessing the university on motorcycles. Wamalwa asked Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to expedite the process of appointing a vice chancellor.

SEE ALSO :Tributes pour in for university don

“The CS should tell us whether he has an interest in this matter, and why it is taking long. The University of Nairobi had a similar issue, but it was addressed. What is unique about MMUST that they cannot appoint a substantive VC?” His statements were echoed by the university’s KUSU chapter chairman Meshack Onserio.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Mr Onserio also claimed that in the past six months when the university was headed by an acting VC, the Kakamega-based institution had witnessed numerous problems. “He (Magoha) should come out and tell us why he has failed to address the management crisis in Mmust. We give him one week failure to which every function in this institution will be paralysed. Almost all office holders in every department are in an acting capacities yet this is a public university,” said Onserio.

SEE ALSO :Strathmore and MMUST set to continue dominance

The chairman urged Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli “to use his influence in advocating for the promotion of Mmust staff who have served the institution for over 20 years without being promoted.” “We ask Mr Atwoli to fight for the rights of these employees,” said Onserio.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.