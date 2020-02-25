Deadline for new passport moved again by a year
SEE ALSO :Government extends deadline to travel on e-passport“We note with concern that 1.8 million Kenyans, mostly in diaspora, are yet to replace their old passports with the East African Community biometric e-passport,” said Dr Matiang'i. The CS said the government was progressively phasing out the old generation passports as part of Kenya’s commitment to migrate to the e-passport in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation specifications. “The government hereby extends the deadline for voiding the current dark blue machine-readable passport by 12 months. As such, its holders may continue using it until March 1, 2021, when it will no longer be valid for travelling,” he said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.To rationalise issuance of the new travel document, the government has set up and operationalised four passport control centres in Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret and Embu, and six others in the diaspora - three in Europe (Berlin, Paris and London), one in the US (Washington DC), another in Johannesburg, South Africa, and one more in Dubai. Plans are also underway to achieve same-day issuance of passports by July 1, 2020.
SEE ALSO :Government extends deadline to acquire e-passportThe government had previously announced that the old passports would become invalid in September 2019, causing a last-minute rush for the new ones. The process to acquire new passports had turned into a nightmare for many Kenyans who were forced to spend long hours on endless queues at Nyayo House in Nairobi.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.