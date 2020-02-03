KRA: New technology cuts down cargo verification process

The installation of new scanning and verification points has made it easier and faster for the movement of goods on the highway.Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says this has reduced its cargo verification up from 10-50 percent and scanning of goods is at almost 90 percent,This is after installation of a new Integrated Scanner Command Centre (ISCC) by the taxmanKRA’s Commissioner of Customs and Border Control Kevin Safari made the revelations when he hosted Secretary-General World Customs Organization (WCO) Dr. Kunio Mukuriya at the centre.‘Since the inception of the new technology, we have greatly reduced the congestion and delays that were previously experienced at the collection points,” said Safari at the Times Towers, KRA’s headquarters.The technology has also helped to improve the security of the goods on transit as well as exposed and eliminated some dishonest KRA officials.From the central data centre, KRA can now monitor the movement of the goods electronically and avert any potential danger or risks to the cargosDr. Mikuriya commended KRA for its state of the art technology.He said Kenya is key in the economic block for the eastern part of Africa.“Kenya is the centre of economic and business in East Africa, I applaud Kenya for joining the smart border trade, and by joining the fast-growing global technology that is embraced worldwide, Kenya’s progress in technology is good for business in the region,” said Dr Mikuriya.The visit comes hot on the heels of recently concluded the Middle East and North Africa regional workshop on cross-border e-commerce held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Dr Mikuriya is in the country to assess ongoing Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs programmes supported by the global body.He has been serving as the secretary-general since January 2009. Before joining the WCO, Mikuriya worked for Japan’s Ministry of Finance for 25 years.The customs department, Mr Safari said, has been playing a pivotal role in fostering economic competitiveness, revenue collection and protection of society from illicit trade.

