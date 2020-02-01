Kenya draws closer to nuclear energy
The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (Nupea), the state body charged with development of Kenya's nuclear power programme, is currently conducting studies on the identified potential sites for the power plants. These include locations along Lake Victoria, Lake Turkana and the Indian Ocean. The large water bodies are selected due to the huge amounts of water required for cooling reactors. IAEA estimates that one nuclear power plant with a capacity to produce 1,000 megawatts, which is what Nupea is eyeing, could cost between Sh500 billion and Sh600 billion. Nupea has in the past said it has been working to bridge the local nuclear skills gaps and has forwarded some of its personnel for training in countries such as South Korea, China and Russia. It plans to partner with local institutions of higher learning and develop curricula for training locally. IAEA undertakes the INIR review on invitation by member states.
