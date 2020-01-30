Contraband goods seized in Nairobi-Garissa road operation

A driver and two conductors have been arrested after a bus they operate was found carrying suspected contraband goods.The incident happened along the Nairobi-Garissa highway. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have since suspended the bus company from business. The bus was racing towards Nairobi from Dadaab when it was intercepted at the Ngutani area by a multi-agency team.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said preliminary inspection of the vehicle revealed that the under-floor of the passenger compartment had been illegally modified and fitted with secret storage bins, which were stuffed with the goods. Among the goods seized included 49 cartons of Batook chewing gum, four cartons containing 25 pieces of Tres Orix-Forte appetite stimulant, five boxes containing 1000 sachets of pain-relieving tablets and 286 tins of Red Cow milk powder (each 2.5kgs). Police said they also seized 37 tins of Anchor milk powder (each 2.5kgs) and 42 tins of Nura milk powder (each 2.5kgs).

“The manner and design of the said partitions not only allow for the concealment and transport of contraband goods but may also be used to ferry dangerous weapons and explosives,” said Mutyambai. He said they are investigating to establish the fabricators behind the design and modification of the bus for action.

The incident comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered security agencies in North Eastern to block the movement of contraband goods. He said the goods are funding terror activities in the country.

