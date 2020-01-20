Uhuru off to London for trade summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta (pictured) is in London to forge new alliances and lobby for collaboration for his legacy projects at the Africa-UK investment summit. The president will be joined by more than 20 heads of states and governments today for the high profile investment conference hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnston to enhance trade relations between the UK and Africa. Uhuru will hold a series of meetings to seek support for his Big 4 Agenda.

During the meeting, Kenya will be seeking investors in manufacturing, housing, agriculture and health. Kenya is keen to foster seamless trade relations with the UK during and after Brexit, including access to UK's duty-free and quota-free market. Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Manoah Esipisu, said the forum will be an opportunity for the UK to negotiate and revive its economic relationships with Africa as it exits the European Union.

“We are particularly interested in a strong financial partnership between Kenya and London to enhance Nairobi’s position as the financial service hub of the East African region,” he said. The UK is a major destination for Kenyan exports and a crucial source of foreign direct investment.

The summit's agenda includes renewable energy, education, infrastructure, finance, trade, affordable housing and environment.

