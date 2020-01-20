Uhuru off to London for trade summit
SEE ALSO :The curse of handshakeDuring the meeting, Kenya will be seeking investors in manufacturing, housing, agriculture and health. Kenya is keen to foster seamless trade relations with the UK during and after Brexit, including access to UK's duty-free and quota-free market. Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Manoah Esipisu, said the forum will be an opportunity for the UK to negotiate and revive its economic relationships with Africa as it exits the European Union.
"We are particularly interested in a strong financial partnership between Kenya and London to enhance Nairobi's position as the financial service hub of the East African region," he said. The UK is a major destination for Kenyan exports and a crucial source of foreign direct investment.
SEE ALSO :Uhuru to open Naivasha SGR stationThe summit's agenda includes renewable energy, education, infrastructure, finance, trade, affordable housing and environment.
