Nigeria's Access Bank to acquire Transnational Bank in February
SEE ALSO :‘Help us exchange the expired Sh0.5m’Access Bank has subsidiaries in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Zambia and the United Kingdom. The bank also operates representative offices in China, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and India. Its business model mainly focuses on corporate and retail banking and its group support is expected to drive Transnational Bank’s business growth for the benefit of the Kenyan economy and the banking sector. The acquisition ais expected to strengthen the resilience of Kenya’s banking sector.
