Public to attend forums before construction of Mau Mau road starts
The road will start at Gataka market in Kiambu and end at Njeng'u in Nyeri County, where it will connect with the Nyeri-Nyahururu road. It will cover 154km in Murang'a section, 109km in Nyeri and 112.6km in Kiambu. Also linked to the project is the 67.3km Kinyona-Gatura-Njabini road that will connect Murang'a and Nyandarua counties through the Aberdare.
The project will also include the 68km Thika-Mang'u road and the 32km Njabini-Naivasha road that will connect Mt Kenya region with Naivasha Dry Port.
