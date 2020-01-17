Public to attend forums before construction of Mau Mau road starts

Transport CS James Macharia (Centre) and other officials look at the detailed designs of the proposed 150km Mau Mau Road. [Boniface Gikandi/Standard]

Residents in areas where the 500km Mau Mau road will pass through in Central Kenya have been invited for public participation meetings.The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) will convene 18 meetings in Kiambu, Murang’a and Nyeri counties where the highway in honour of the independence war veterans will be constructed. According to a notice signed by Mutili Kivoto, the public meetings will be held between January 20 and January 31. “Chiefs have been notified to invite the public for the stakeholder forums in areas where the highway will be constructed,” said KeNHA public relations manager Charles Njogu.

The road will start at Gataka market in Kiambu and end at Njeng’u in Nyeri County, where it will connect with the Nyeri-Nyahururu road. It will cover 154km in Murang’a section, 109km in Nyeri and 112.6km in Kiambu. Also linked to the project is the 67.3km Kinyona-Gatura-Njabini road that will connect Murang’a and Nyandarua counties through the Aberdare.

The project will also include the 68km Thika-Mang’u road and the 32km Njabini-Naivasha road that will connect Mt Kenya region with Naivasha Dry Port.

