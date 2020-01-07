MP alleges plot to import maize

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny addresses the media at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has alleged there is a plot by some powerful individuals to import maize from March under the pretext that there is a shortage of the grain.Kutuny claimed that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is holding on to about Sh9 billion in proceeds from the sale of maize in 2018. The MP who spoke toyesterday called on the board to buy maize at Sh3,500 per 90kg bag. Currently, farmers are selling a 90kg bag to millers at Sh3,200. This came as farmers expressed fears of maize importation after a delay by the cereals board to buy last season’s produce from them. Yesterday, a source at NCPB said they were still waiting for a directive from the Agriculture ministry before they can begin buying the maize. Recently, the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb), through its chairman Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, said maize millers are purchasing the grain through agents, thus exposing them to exploitation. He warned brokers against taking advantage of desperate farmers by setting low prices for the grain. Farmers from Nandi and Uasin Gishu said the price of a 90kg bag of maize that has been retailing at Sh3,000 plummeted to Sh2,000 as traders cashed in on farmers who were offloading their produce so as to get money ahead of schools’ reopening yesterday. [

