The East African Portland Cement has issued a 14-day eviction notice to people occupying its land in Athi River, Machakos County.The subject parcels are L.R No 10425, L.R No 10424, LR No 7815/1, LR No 8786, and LR No 8784/4. “In view of the above, all are hereby notified to vacate the said parcels as per land reference numbers shown above within 14 days,” said Stephen Nthei, acting Managing Director East African Portland Cement Company. “The company will not be liable for any damages occasioned by any eviction thereof from the subject parcels.”

In September more than 1,400 squatters in Athi River staged a demo pleading with president Uhuru Kenyatta over EAPCC land in Mavoko, Machakos County. The move by the squatters residing in part of the 12,000 acres came after the cement maker announced intentions to sell some parcels to raise working capital for the cash-strapped company.

