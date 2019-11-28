Twitter is about to delete thousands of accounts, how to make sure yours is safe
SEE ALSO :Italian football giant AS Roma launches Swahili Twitter accountIf your account is at risk of being deleted, you should have already receive an email from Twitter to warn you. However, before you panic that you suddenly have to start tweeting, the good news is that signing in to your account is enough to let Twitter know that you’d like to keep your account. Following the cull on December 11, several usernames will become available again, so if you’ve been desperate to change your handle, make sure you check again then.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The news has raised concerns among many people about what will happen to Twitter accounts belonging to people who have died. While rival Facebook currently offers a ‘memorialisation’ option that freezes accounts in place, Twitter does not currently have this option.
SEE ALSO :NASA makes history with first ever all-female spacewalkOne user tweeted: “Please @Twitter don't remove the accounts that are inactive due to the owners passing away. There are precious memories there that we would like to remember and that give us comfort each day. Please look into this with a heart of empathy and compassion, thank you.” Another added: “Hey @twitter please don’t delete our dead breast cancer friends. Their words were shared here, only here, and if you kill their “inactive” accounts you kill their voices.” It remains unclear whether Twitter has plans to introduce a solution in the next few days.
