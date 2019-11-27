Learn while attending to your busy schedule

Unicaf University has launched a one-month essay writing competition. Best known for its scholarship programs, Unicaf launched the 31-day competition targetting the Kenyan youth.The grand winner of the competition, which will end days to the Christmas festivities, will walk away with a fully paid master’s degree scholarship for a course of their choice. The winners will be announced early next year. “The winner will earn a fully sponsored master’s degree scholarship. The first runners up walks away with an 85 per cent paid scholarship while the second runners up gets 80 per cent of their scholarship catered for. All winners will each get a tablet,” said Winnie Rachel Atieno, communications and marketing manager at Unicaf Kenya.Atieno said the competition is open to all Kenyans aged between 21 and 35 years. The age limit, she said is meant to favour just graduated bachelor’s degree holders with financial constraints but with interests to further their education. “The reason as to why we are posing the age limit is because we are offering master’s scholarships, and by the age of 21 we believe that most people have finished their bachelor’s degrees and need such opportunities,” she said.

Eligible participants are to write on the topical question: ‘Discuss the role of higher education as a tool for career advancement.’ Interested applicants can apply for the competition by clicking on provided links on The KTN Facebook page. The university organises yearly essay writing competitions and has plans for a worldwide essay competition next year where Kenyans will also take part.Unicaf University offers master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees and over 20 short courses ranging from Human Resource Management, Psychology at Workplace, Education, Information Communication Technology and other computer related courses. On whether running online programmes rather than physical learning sessions was hard, Atieno said Unicaf was solely established to address the challenges in education by providing a platform where people can attend to their busy schedules while learning at the same time.

