Committee faults Sh25.5b GE tender

General Electric Africa CEO Brenda Mbathi (left) and Chief Finance Officer Shan Glover when they appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee yesterday. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A Senate ad hoc committee heard that American firm General Electric (GE) that won a Sh25.5 billion contract to supply radiology equipment was awarded the tender unprocedurally.The contract, under the Managed Equipment Service (MES) project, was awarded in five slots for theatre equipment, theatre instrument and CSSD, renal equipment, radiology equipment, and ICU equipment. GE was awarded to supply radiology equipment where 98 hospitals were expected to be equipped with digital X-Ray, ultrasound and other imaging equipment as well as training the personnel and reporting for the entire seven-year contract period. On four occasions, GE Healthcare has been unable to proceed with their presentation before the committee for failing to produce names of the directors of the company, a requirement the committee says applies to all the contractors as per the tender documents. The radiology modernisation lot awarded to GE Healthcare represents the largest of seven tranches under the MES. GE also sub-contracted Carestream as local agents to distribute digital dental imaging system, digital capture computed radiography and digital imagers. Under the MES programme, GE had also sub-contracted Seven Seas but were pushed out in less than six months for

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

GE Africa CEO Brenda Mbathi and Chief Finance Officer Shan Glover. what was said to be non-performance. “We want to see the directors of the GE here. GE East Africa does not manufacture any equipment but is a trading post. We cannot proceed without the directors and in their absence, we need proof of the Power of Attorney,” said Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, also the committee’s vice chair. Yesterday, the Senate ad hoc committee chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo said although the radiology equipment has been installed in all the 97 out of 98 facilities for which it was earmarked, 19 counties have not benefited from the services due to lack of requisite staff and insufficient water and electricity. The counties are West Pokot, Narok, Busia, Trans Nzoia, Migori, Siaya, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Nyamira, Kitui, and Kwale. Others are Meru, Samburu, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Makueni, Isiolo, Turkana, and Bomet.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.