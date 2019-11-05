Mumias Sugar Company fires all employees

All Mumias Sugar Company employees have been sacked just over a month after the firm went into receivership under KCB. In a letter dated November 5, 2019, the company said, "Consequent to the company being placed in receivership, all employees contracts stand terminated from the date of receiveship i.e 20th September, 2019." Mumias Sugar however said the affected employees will be lawfully compensated.

"Any payment to the affected employees shall be dealt with in accordance with the provision of the law," read the letter in part. New staff will be hired on temporary basis to keep the company running and priority will be given to the now former staff, who have just been fired. "Accordingly, the Receiver shall engage the services of any employee on a temporary basis on mutually agreeable terms until the time when the operations resume. Priority will however be given to the past employees while recruiting the staff on temporary basis until the time when the company's operations are revived," ended the letter.

