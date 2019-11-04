Should deadbeat dads be listed with CRB as proposed by Senator Irungu Kang’ata?
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Ms Priscillar Mungah is a Coast based gender activist and a past Kilifi Women Rep aspirant. NO I do not support men who sow wild oats and take off for the woods. However, I feel that the proposal by Senator Kang’ata is a little too harsh. We have an existing legislation that protects children. Relevant agencies just need to enforce the laws without fear or favour. If the Kang’ata Bill is passed, many men will su er and their lives will be damaged irreparably. We have decent women out there, but we also have a class of women who cherish frustrating the men in their lives. I am afraid such ladies will have no qualms getting pregnant, knowing that the person responsible will have no choice but to take care of them because of the legal repercussions. And truth be told, there is nothing as hard as being in a loveless relationship with someone. As a country, we are going through tough economic times. Many young people are unemployed and they struggle each day to make ends meet. Imagine how hard it will be for a struggling young man to be put on CRB or denied a business licence for making a woman pregnant. It will be akin to killing the dreams of many young people and most of them may resort to crimes to make ends meet. Such young people, at the end of the day, may actually not find money to pay for child support, which really beats logic of introducing the amendments in the first place. Mr Okeng’o Nyambane is the President of Gusii Young Leaders Association.
