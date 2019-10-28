Business as usual - Monday is not a holiday

Monday, October 28, 2019 is not a public holiday.

Fake Gazette Notice.

We all love holidays; it doesn’t even have to be a whole weekend. It could be a day or half-a-day; we’ll take what we can get. And nothing beats a day off work when you have ‘permission’ from the Government.Kenyans have had quite the October. It’s literally been ‘parte after parte’ with two national holidays just 10 days apart and we’d have loved a third one this month. Some literally tried to fake a holiday. There was a ‘Gazette Notice’ doing rounds on social media Friday morning suggesting that the Government had declared Monday, October 28, 2019 a public holiday to mark Diwali.

FACT: There is no Issue No. 168 of the Kenya Gazette.

The Ministry of Interior quickly sent out a notice asking Kenyans to, “Kindly ignore a gazette notice circulating on social media claiming Monday 28th October 2019 to be a public holiday. Monday 28th remains a normal working day.” Besides, issue No. 168 of the Kenya Gazette does not yet exist.

How many retweets do you need to declare it an holiday? Semeni sai — Robert Muli (@RobertM70763697) October 25, 2019

Let’s just look forward to Jamhuri Day.Several people took to social media to air their opinions on this and it is obvious that some are still in denial:KHAEMBA WANDABUSI @ItsKhaemba - You won't prank us, we all know it's a holiday Mbogo's jnr @kiprotichtom20 - Where is the signature of Mr CS here...? @liltekshi - Come on let it be a holiday after all it's just one day tash_dante_esq. @Daniel_Amalemba - Nothing is legit in this Kenya, Even this tweet might be fake. Sir Nthei @NtheiBryan - But the law is very clear, monday is a holiday

