Trader contests eviction [Photo: Courtesy]

A Kisumu-based trader has challenged his intended eviction from a premise by Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) in bid to expand the much hyped Kisumu port.Abdulahi Abdi Alinur, who sued as Baraka Shopping Complex, argues that he obtained the land after signing a long-term lease agreement with KRC commencing on July 18, 2007. He swears that he embarked to develop the property to a tune of Sh21 million after establishing a godown, 15 business premises, a car wash as well as a house. Abdulahi says much of the money he invested were loans.

“Among the reliefs that the petitioner seeks is that this court be pleased to compel the respondent to compensate the petitioner for the losses he is going to incur for the demolition of the structures and developments he did on the suit property,” said the petitioner. Kakamega Presiding Judge William Musyoka extended the order issued by Judge Jesse Njagi on August 8 barring KRC from evicting the petitioner until the matter is heard and determined. The case will be heard on August 28.

