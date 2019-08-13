Ethiopia grants first financial services licence to foreign firm
SEE ALSO :US joins effort to salvage Sudan deal“Almost every factory in Ethiopia will be able to tell you about how an equipment shortage or some other issue is delaying their construction or operations.” The company plans to import Sh60 billion ($600 million) of equipment initially. Unmet demand Abiy wants the private sector to help provide jobs for millions of unemployed youth in the nation’s 100 million people. Ethio Lease will fill a significant unmet demand for equipment, National Bank of Ethiopia governor Yinager Dessie told Reuters in a phone interview. Yinager said that the central bank would like to license more foreign companies to lease equipment. “This will ultimately create more jobs, more employment and more economic growth,” he said. Yinager said the government was taking tangible measures to support the private sector, noting that last year the central bank allocated more foreign exchange to the private sector than the public sector for the first time.
SEE ALSO :Ethiopia's army chief, regional president killed in unrest“We will continue this,” he said. The governor declined to specify current foreign reserves but said it was stronger than when Abiy took office 18 months ago. Ethiopia wants to open up its economy, said Van Schaik, but problems remain. “The bureaucracy in Ethiopia is overwhelming,” he said. “If you want to succeed in Ethiopia, you need to be patient and persistent.” The foreign exchange shortages have worsened in the past five years as the government spent heavily on infrastructure before export earnings from new sectors such as manufacturing took off.
