July private sector activity eases off
We don't think it's a coincidence that the government has begun releasing some withheld payments during this period that is subsequently boosting business confidence," said Jibran Qureishi, regional economist for East Africa at Stanbic Bank. The move was also "further emboldening firms to increase their purchasing activities", Qureishi said. He cautioned however that the State needed to keep paying all those bills for the benefits to trickle down through the wider economy. "It will be paramount for the clearance of private sector arrears to be consistent in order to continue anchoring the private sector," he said.
