Equity long-serving director Warui named new MD to replace Igathe

Newly-appointed Equity Bank managing director Gerald Warui (centre) with Think Business Banking Awards director Ochieng Oloo (left) and Reuben Mbindu (right) at a past function. Warui will replace the outgoing MD Polycarp Igathe who resigned last week. [Standard]

Equity Bank has appointed its long-serving Director, Gerald Warui as its fourth Managing Director in to replace the outgoing Polycarp Igathe.Mr Igathe will rejoin his previous employer, Vivo, to take up a newly created role of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Africa. Mr Igathe’s will leave at the end of August ending his eight-month tenure in the role. “To ensure a smooth transition of operations Mr Igathe will hand over his duties to Mr Warui before his departure at the end of August,” read the statement.

Mr Warui holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and Certified Public Accountant CPA (K). He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Programme offered by IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain. Warui is a career banker who has served Equity for 21 years and has over 30 years’ experience in banking. He is currently Director of Operations and Customer Service in Equity Bank Kenya. With this appointment, the Board has chosen an insider in Gerald Warui as its new leader for Equity Bank Kenya.

“We hope Mr Igathe’s new role with one of the Equity’s most valued partners will deepen the existing relationship across the continent.” As Managing Director Mr Warui’s appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.

