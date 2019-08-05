Equity long-serving director Warui named new MD to replace Igathe
SEE ALSO :Basketball: Hawk-eyed bankers outsmart SwordsMr Warui holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and Certified Public Accountant CPA (K). He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Programme offered by IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain. Warui is a career banker who has served Equity for 21 years and has over 30 years’ experience in banking. He is currently Director of Operations and Customer Service in Equity Bank Kenya. With this appointment, the Board has chosen an insider in Gerald Warui as its new leader for Equity Bank Kenya.
SEE ALSO :Reprieve for Suraya as four banks inject Sh1.6bn to complete projects“We hope Mr Igathe’s new role with one of the Equity’s most valued partners will deepen the existing relationship across the continent.” As Managing Director Mr Warui’s appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.
