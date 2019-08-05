Businessman accused of beating his watchman to death to take plea

A businessman who allegedly beat his watchman to death will take plea for murder charge on Wednesday, a Nakuru Court has directed.Benson Muchiri who is accused of murdering his watchman Onesmus Manyara appeared before a Nakuru court on Monday but did not take plea. Deputy Registrar Margaret Kyalo deferred the plea after she was informed that the trial Judge was away on August vocation and will only be available on Wednesday. “Plea is hereby deferred. The accused is to appear to the trial judge on Wednesday for directions,” directed Ms. Kyalo.

Muchiri who underwent a mental test last week and is fit to stand a murder trial is alleged to have assaulted Manyara in company of other people. The police say that the deceased was assaulted with the claims that he stole a car battery belong to one of the vehicles that was parked at a timber yard he was manning. The deceased who was 27-years-old was manning a Timber Yard located located at Casino area in Molo Sub-County within Nakuru belonging to the accused. The charge sheet indicates that the accused murdered Manyara on July 11 at the Casino area. The police said that the accused took the deceased to the police station and left him there after making a report on the stolen battery.

Since his first appearance in court on July 23, 2019, the accused has been in remand at Nakuru GK Prisons.

