Beware of intelligent digital zebra crossings on Nairobi roads
SEE ALSO :Jambo Pay to disable payment services for Nairobi County on SundayIf the road is not clear, the box tells the pedestrian to wait and instructs them to proceed when both lanes of the road are clear. Should motorists and cyclists cross the road while the traffic light is red, then they will be arrested and charged. City Hall has also stationed traffic marshals at the zebra crossings to ensure that both motorists and pedestrians adhere to the new system. “You don’t have to read or see but the bleeps will tell you when to cross. This is a pilot project and if the system works well we will adopt it and do as many installations as possible,” added Mr. Majevdia. He was quick to note that the main aim of the project was to curb pedestrian death and those of motorists. Data relayed by NTSA indicated that a total 1,192 people have died on the roads as of May 9, 2019. Notably, pedestrians are still the most vulnerable with 453 having lost their lives.
SEE ALSO :Jambo Pay exit leaves City Hall strandedThe number of road crash victims this year has slightly surpassed those who died in 2018.
