Task force submits report on wildlife

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala (pictured) has received the final report of the Consumptive Wildlife Utilisation Task force, which he formally launched a year ago in Nairobi. The mandate of the task force was to assess and advise on the modalities of implementing the provisions of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013. The team comprised of experts with a long track record in wildlife conservation in Kenya, as well as globally, was chaired by Ben Ouma Okita.

The report gives recommendations on six areas towards achieving full potential of wildlife utilisation in Kenya. These range from legal framework, biological and ecological, economic and potential benefits, institutional regulatory regimes, technical capacity as well as international treaties and conventions. Among the recommendations was that a comprehensive economic and valuation study be undertaken to ascertain full potential available for the industry in local and external markets.“On economic and potential benefits, the study should also look into what capacity is required to maintain high standards in all aspects on any future use of wildlife,” the taskforce said.

It suggested that on institutional and regulatory regimes, the Act needs revision to strengthen and clarify the statutory regulatory components to govern the industry. At the same time, it was observed that there lies an urgent need to comprehensively develop the institutional capacity in the parent ministry and the Kenya Wildlife Service to ensure professional management and monitoring of the industry. “On institutional technical capacity, it was resolved that provision of prerequisite research, education, training and extension services to the general public and specific users be made possible,” said the task force.

