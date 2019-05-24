Rains slow down port operations in Mombasa

Operations at the Port of Mombasa have slowed down for the last two days following heavy rains that have been pounding Coastal region. A statement issued by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) stated that the rains have paralysed all ships operations prompting all ships at the Conventional Cargo area to close hatches. KPA stated that most affected vessels are those that have arrived to discharge wheat cargo, fertiliser, steel and coal.

SEE ALSO :Workers to block bid to privatise port terminal

At the container terminal, KPA added that only deliveries were working. ''The whole of Thursday for example, there was nil performance in the operation area as rains persisted throughout the day which also severely affected the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight services,'' KPA said. Head of Corporate Affairs at KPA, Benard Osero stated that the effects of the prevailing situation will be characterised by slow cargo evacuation, poor stevedoring services, and reduced SGR operations. ''KPA has put in place strategic measures to mitigate against the vagaries visited on the Port by the unfavorable rainy weather condition,'' Osero explained. The Authority has in the meantime moved in to assure customers that they are making every effort to ensure that all resources are utilised optimally when the rains subside.

SEE ALSO :KRA intercepts two stolen luxury cars

''We wish to advice those who have not finished their documentation to continue doing so and be ready to clear cargo once weather permits,'' Osero added further.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman