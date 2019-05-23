Sonko: I will continue reshuffling and firing ministers who don’t work

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko (PHOTO: File)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Nairobi County boss Mike Sonko is breathing fire. The county boss has put some of his top officers on the spot for derailing service delivery in the city.Sonko disclosed that City Hall has some County Executive Committee Officers and senior officers brought by some godfathers but who snub responsibilities. “Some people have been brought here by godfathers they think they are everything. I will stamp my authority and fire them,” warned Sonko. “These officers come to City Hall being humble and honest like angels but when they join cartels here they become devils. That is why I make reshuffles and fire them every day and I will continue reshuffling and firing. Like now I am going to reshuffle two ministers. Because I am after better service delivery,” he added.

Sonko made his first reshuffle in January 2018 and since then it has become a norm. In Early 2019 only five ministers out of 10 were in office. Education CEC Janet Ouko resigned while four CECs have been reshuffled in the Finance docket. He said some of his officers have been linked to corruption, some skipping work and others spend office time playing golf. He spoke after he launched biometric staff management system intended to improve service delivery and ensure maximum output by employees. “I have seen it here with my ministers, if there is a corruption scandal they hide some crucial, incriminating documents that Anti-graft officers come looking for. I can defend my ministers in some of these corruption cases. That is why I have invited anticorruption officers here” he said.

