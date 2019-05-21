Credit Bank feted with three 2019 Think Business top awards

Credit Bank was voted the best leading bank in its category among other awards during the 2019 Think Business Banking Award ceremony.During the ceremony held at Movenpick, Nairobi on the May, 17, Credit Bank scooped various awards, making it the bank with distinctive customer-centered services. “They have shown great commitment and changed the way banks do things from the old approach to a more focused one. These ethos have been recognised.” Despite being in Tier III and its small size, Credit Bank, still emerged top, affirming their good services to customers.

The bank also grabbed the 2nd Runners Up in the Best Bank in SME Banking category. Speaking to Standard Digital after receiving the awards, Head of Business Banking and Marketing Pamela Mutembei said the Award gives the bank pride and inspiration to serve the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment of the market better. “The inspiration comes from our customers, they are at the core of our very existence. Our financial solutions are built around problems many businesses face in the market. Further, these solutions are targeted at transforming the society in which we all operate in,” she said. Mutembei said SME banking is the bank’s strength, adding that the bank is ready to continue providing solutions and platforms for the SME sector. “Innovative solutions through research will continue to be at the core of our business as we serve this sector. One of the platforms SMEs can take advantage of is the Entrepreneurs’ Hub,” she added. In another category, Credit Bank was voted the 2nd Runners Up in Sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility. Credit Bank is seen to be committed to impacting positively into the socio-economic spheres in which the bank operates in. The bank has made CSR an integral part of its core values and further its mission. It is not just about providing financial solutions but further impacting the society in which we operate in. “Our recent accolade from Think Business awards means we are on the right track and we have to continue working hard, be persistent and determined to take the Bank to the next level,”Ms Mutembei said.Credit Bank is a privately-owned financial institution incorporated in Kenya over 30 years ago operating under the tagline My Friend, My Bank. It believes in providing affordable and personalised solutions across several market segments. It is a fully digitised bank with 17 branches across the country.

