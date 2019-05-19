Ministry hails strides in Kenya's ICT sector
She said the 2019-2023 National Broadband Strategy aims to have broadband coverage of 3G to 94 per cent of the population by 2020, an increase in digital literacy in schools to 85 per cent and 50 per cent digital literacy amongst the workforce. Kenya has a competitive advantage over others, thanks to mobile money technology, among other innovations, and the government seeks to maintain the edge. This began by establishing a taskforce that has completed its research on Blockchain technology. Senate Standing Committee on ICT and Innovation chairman Gideon Moi said empowerment of youth was one of the strategies to be at par with developed countries in terms of technology. "We support innovation by Kenyan youth in tech hubs. We have a programme at the Senate to encourage youth to nurture ICT skills," he said.
