Supermarket accused of using expired flour to bake

Imenti North DCC Isaac Masinde (R) and Imenti North OCPD Robinson Mboloi at Maku Supermarket in Makutano

Police have impounded a consignment of expired flour from a supermarket in Meru.An inter-agency team led by Imenti North DCC Isaac Masinde involving police officers and Imenti North public health officers raided the supermarket where they recovered 44 bales of assorted maize and wheat flour which had expired. "They have been taking small amounts of expired flour that they had stored and using it to bake cakes. Members of the public complained that they got ill after eating here so we did investigations and found over 40 bales of expired flour," said Imenti North DCC Isaac Masinde. Members of the public had reported that the supermarket management was using expired flour to bake cakes, make mandazi and chapati.

SEE ALSO :Could you be buying expired food without knowing?

A worker at the supermarket denied the claims saying the room contained expired products which had been removed from the shelves after their expiry date. She said the only reason why the room had not been opened promptly when the police officers arrived was that the staff member with the key to the room had not reported to work at the time since he worked the night shift. "I have noticed over 40 bales of expired flour which expired in April. We have decided to seize everything so that they do not continue preparing such food for people. Such food is dangerous to the health of the public and as gatekeepers of the public we cannot allow such an act to continue," said Charles Kajita the Sub-county public health officer Imenti North. The goods were seized and taken to Meru Police Station where they will be held pending further action.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman