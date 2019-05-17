Microsoft uncovers Windows bug that left computers open to massive global virus

Microsoft has uncovered a software bug in old versions of its Windows operating system that could be used to carry out a global-scale cyber-attack.If the bug is discovered by hackers, they could unleash a computer virus similar to the Wannacry attack that crippled the NHS and thousands of other machines in 2017. "Any future malware that exploits this vulnerability could propagate from vulnerable computer to vulnerable computer," said Simon Pope, Microsoft's director of incident response, in a blog post. "While we have observed no exploitation of this vulnerability, it is highly likely that malicious actors will write an exploit for this vulnerability and incorporate it into their malware."

SEE ALSO :Microsoft finally admits you dont need to 'safely remove' USB drives

Microsoft said the bug affects machines running Windows 2003, Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008. Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 are still supported by Microsoft so, as long as you have automatic updates enabled, you are automatically protected. Windows 2003 and Windows XP are no longer supported, but the company has released a special one-off critical security update for these operating systems. Data from NetMarketShare suggests that about 3.57 per cent of desktop computers are still running Windows XP. "We strongly advise that all affected systems should be updated as soon as possible," said Pope.

SEE ALSO :Apple's upbeat forecast pushes market value back toward Sh100 trillion

Commenting on the news, cyber security expert Graham Cluley said the Windows bug is potentially a big problem, because of the rapid speed with which a these types of virus can spread. "You can tell just how serious Microsoft believes the wormable vulnerability to be because it has also issued fixes for operating systems that the company no longer officially supports," he said. "Yes, you thought Windows XP was dead (and good riddance, by the way). "But no, Microsoft is so worried that another WannaCry-style worm outbreak might be around the corner, fuelled by out-of-date computers that are still riskily connected to the internet that it will even roll out a patch for Windows XP." He added that Windows users should update their systems at the earliest opportunity, and consider enabling automatic updates if they have not already configured your computer to stay up-to-date.

SEE ALSO :Microsoft honcho on how to revamp up your career

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman