Report: Few experts expose Kenya to cyber attacks
SEE ALSO :Cases of cyber-attacks in Kenya rise to 10.2 millionIt notes that firms recruiting cyber security professional face two key challenges, which are lack of solid experience among the recruits and high remuneration rates. What is more, companies that hire security professionals tend to miss the mark. “Some companies in Kenya who hire security skillsets fail to understand the strength of the skillsets hence confer all roles to an individual. For example, an IT administrator with little or no training on security is conferred the role of the security engineer in an application development company.” It reveals. Moreover, there was an increase in organisational spend in cybersecurity from 2017 to 2018. The report indicates that 26 per cent of the respondents said they spend above a million shilling on the same. However, the firm says, “Kenyan companies are reluctant to develop the skillsets of their security team through frequent training and certifications. This is due to the fact that information security is still seen as an expense rather than a return on investment”.
SEE ALSO :Russian MPs approve controversial bill restricting internetThe report is based on feedback from over 300 IT and security professionals in the country.
