Eacc arrests KRA officials in tax evasion scheme
The hospital in question, the director explained, had tax arrears of Sh2.5 million and the two officials were helping the businessman to facilitate favourable assessment of tax by reducing the tax liability. "We launched an operation about a week ago after the said trader contacted the anti-graft agency complaining against the two officials demanding a bribe in order to clear him for tax evasion," Rasugu added. They are alleged to have advised him (trader) to pay KRA Sh500,000, give them Sh1 million and be left with Sh1 million, he explained. "By the time we made the arrest on Monday, the officials had already received a bribe of Sh550,000. We arrested them as they went to collect the balance," Rasugu stated. He said one of the KRA officers had gone to collect the balance of Sh450,000 when EACC detectives pounced on him at about 3pm.
"The suspects are assisting the commission with investigations," he said. The two will be taken to court once investigations are complete.