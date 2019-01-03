Embu to partner with Chinese in mining copper

Embu Governor Martin Wambora (right) inspects mineral rocks during a recent investors' conference in the county. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Chinese investors will soon start mining copper and other minerals in Mbeere.A delegation of investors recently toured areas where the minerals were discovered. The team, led by Dr Guo Ce, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor in the Chinese Embassy, said if the deposits were large enough for large-scale mining, work would start next year.

Set up industries

They also said they were ready to set up copper mining and refining industries in the county. He said they would partner with the county in agriculture.

SEE ALSO :Embu miraa farmers fight tag of khat variety as bhang

Governor Martin Wambora said apart from copper, experts had established that Mbeere was also rich in graphite, gemstones, mica, iron and emeralds. He said experts from the Ministry of Mining were currently working to establish the quantities available. “Copper is here only that it has never been mined,” said Wambora.