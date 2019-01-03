Embu to partner with Chinese in mining copper
Set up industriesThey also said they were ready to set up copper mining and refining industries in the county. He said they would partner with the county in agriculture.
SEE ALSO :Embu miraa farmers fight tag of khat variety as bhangGovernor Martin Wambora said apart from copper, experts had established that Mbeere was also rich in graphite, gemstones, mica, iron and emeralds. He said experts from the Ministry of Mining were currently working to establish the quantities available. “Copper is here only that it has never been mined,” said Wambora.