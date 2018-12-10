Mobile phone explodes leaving wife dead, injuring husband

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 14:49, Updated December 10th 2018 at 14:59 GMT +3

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a mobile phone while her husband was rushed to a health facility in Homa Bay County.

Mary Akinyi died instantly when her mobile phone exploded in the house at Kadibuoro village in Kagan, Rangwe Sub County on Sunday night.

ALSO READ: MCAs want Speaker investigated over vandalism in her office

Akinyi died on the spot after sustaining serious injuries on her face and head when the phone that was being charged exploded.

According to Nathaniel Ochieng’, the deceased’s brother in law, the mobile phone exploded after lightening struck a solar panel on her roof.

The mobile phone was charging in the bedroom where the couple were sleeping during a heavy downpour in the area.

Ochieng’ said electronic devices connected to solar power in the house were also destroyed.

“Efforts of family members to rescue Akinyi proved futile since she was already overwhelmed by the burns. It was an unprecedented incident in this area,” Ochieng’ said.

Akinyi’s huband Patrick Yala, who was with her in the house during the incident sustained serious injuries before being rushed to Ndiru Health Centre for medication.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Dancun Ngicho, Medical officer in charge of Ndiru health center said Yala sustained a serious shock in the incident.

He said the patient was vomiting blood which put him in a critical condition.

Ngicho said Yala developed general body weakness and had some glass cuts on his face. “He is currently improving medication. I believe he is soon going to gain stability,” Ngicho

said.

ALSO READ: Ayoo, MCAs row worsens

Area chief Kennedy Okoko confirmed the incident and said he had reported the matter to police. Okoko said police are undertaking investigations on the matter.

“We have liaised with the police so that they conduct investigations into the matter,” Okoko said.

The body was moved to Rosewood hospital mortuary in Rongo, Mogori County.