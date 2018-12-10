Facebook to reacquire Sh920.7b of shares Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Mobile phone explodes leaving wife dead, injuring husband

By James Omoro | Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 14:49, Updated December 10th 2018 at 14:59 GMT +3

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a mobile phone while her husband was rushed to a health facility in Homa Bay County.

 Mary Akinyi died instantly when her mobile phone exploded in the house at Kadibuoro village in Kagan, Rangwe Sub County on Sunday night.

ALSO READ: MCAs want Speaker investigated over vandalism in her office

Akinyi died on the spot after sustaining serious injuries on her face and head when the phone that was being charged exploded.

According to Nathaniel Ochieng’, the deceased’s brother in law, the mobile phone exploded after lightening struck a solar panel on her roof.

The mobile phone was charging in the bedroom where the couple were sleeping during a heavy downpour in the area.
Ochieng’ said electronic devices connected to solar power in the house were also destroyed.

“Efforts of family members to rescue Akinyi proved futile since she was already overwhelmed by the burns.  It was an unprecedented incident in this area,” Ochieng’ said.

Akinyi’s huband Patrick Yala, who was with her in the house during the incident sustained serious injuries before being rushed to Ndiru Health Centre for medication.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Dancun Ngicho, Medical officer in charge of Ndiru health center said Yala sustained a serious shock in the incident.

He said the patient was vomiting blood which put him in a critical condition.

Ngicho said Yala developed general body weakness and had some glass cuts on his face. “He is currently improving medication. I believe  he is soon going to gain stability,” Ngicho
said.

ALSO READ: Ayoo, MCAs row worsens

Area chief Kennedy Okoko confirmed the incident and said he had reported the matter to police. Okoko said police are undertaking investigations on the matter.

“We have liaised with the police so that they conduct investigations into the matter,” Okoko said.

 The body was moved to Rosewood hospital mortuary in Rongo, Mogori County.

RELATED TOPICS:
Homa Bay County
Mary Akinyi
Mobile Phone
Explodes
Woman Killed

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Drama, chaos as embattled speaker resumes office

Drama, chaos as embattled speaker resumes office

Crisis in Homa Bay hospitals as medics go on strike due to pay delay

Crisis in Homa Bay hospitals as medics go on strike due to pay delay

Assembly chaos: Why the drama may not end soon

Assembly chaos: Why the drama may not end soon

Angry MCAs impeach Homa Bay Speaker

Angry MCAs impeach Homa Bay Speaker




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited