KTN’s Property Show, Knight Frank dominate awards

The Property Show with Nancy scooped an award in the contested 2018 Real Estate Excellence Awards held on Thursday 29th November 2018 at the Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi. The Real Estate Excellence Awards recognizes and celebrates key players in the sector. The premier real estate television programme won The Best Property TV Show 2018 award while the selling agency First Avenue – Your Property Partner was nominated under the High End Residential Property Managers/Agents of the year category.

The TV show, which airs on KTN Home every Sunday evening, gives insights into the latest architectural designs, landscaping, new property trends and new neighbourhoods for real estate investment.

Speaking during the award ceremony, The Property Show CEO and host, Nancy Muthoni (right), said she was humbled to receive the award.

“Sustaining business relationships is essential to the successful growth of any business. At The Property Show, we are customer-centred. I am grateful for the support and strong business partnerships we have formed over the years. The responses we receive on a daily basis from our stakeholders have helped us to grow over the years,” she said.

The show has been airing on TV since 2012. Knight Frank Kenya won in five categories: Facilities Manager of the Year, Commercial Property Managers of the Year, Commercial Property Agents of the Year, Retail Property Managers of the Year and Retail Property Agents of the Year.

Lancet Housing Cooperative won the Most Promising Housing Cooperative category and Housing Development category for the upcoming Lancet Village project. ? Other winners included Optiven, UIP Real Estate, Sampesa Agency, PRC, Airwave Properties and Fanaka Real Estate.

